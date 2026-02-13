3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar, 17 km from Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

On Friday, February 13, the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred in Myanmar at 10.36am Thailand time.
The earthquake, with a depth of 3 km, had its epicentre located approximately 17 km southwest of Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. There were no immediate reports of felt tremors.
Earlier in the morning, at 8.40am, another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 occurred in Myanmar at a depth of 10 km. Its epicentre was located approximately 202 km northwest of Mueang district in Mae Hong Son province.
Regarding recent seismic activity in Thailand, earthquakes have been recorded in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Surat Thani between February 11 and 23. In Surat Thani, there have been 13 earthquakes, with the epicentre in the Khao Phang area of Ban Takun district.
The Geohazards Operation Centre of the Department of Mineral Resources has stated that these earthquakes are due to the movement of the Khlong Marui Fault, which runs in a northeast-southwest direction.
The fault's left lateral strike-slip motion causes these small tremors, with earthquake intensities measured on the Mercalli scale ranging from 2 to 3 (very light), meaning that the vibrations were only noticeable to those in the immediate vicinity.