US-Taiwan trade deal locks in 15% tariffs, boosts market access

Reuters reports that Trump administration officials have signed a trade agreement with Taiwan, confirming that the US will maintain a 15% tariff on imports from Taiwan.

In return, Taiwan has pledged to gradually remove or reduce tariffs on nearly all US imports within a specified time frame.

A statement released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Thursday also outlined that Taiwan would significantly increase its imports from the US between 2025 and 2029. These include:

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil, valued at US$44.4 billion

Civil aircraft and engines, worth US$15.2 billion

Power grid equipment, generators, marine equipment, and machinery for the steel industry, totalling US$25.2 billion

This reduction in tariffs places Taiwan on par with other major Asian exporters like South Korea and Japan.