Myanmar's new 'Economic Rate' sets electricity tariff at US$0.45 per unit

The new electricity tariff will be 900 kyats (US$0.45) per unit, starting this February.

Union Minister for Electric Power U Nyan Tun announced this during a meeting with officials and business owners at the Mandalay City Development Committee City Hall on Wednesday (February 4).

The meeting focused on the status of electricity generation and distribution in Mandalay Region.

The Union Minister said that the total installed capacity of the Ministry of Electric Power by source is currently 6,725 megawatts from 32 hydroelectric power plants, 24 natural gas-fired plants, two coal-fired plants and 12 solar power plants and can generate about 4,000 megawatts when fully operational.

However, due to attacks by insurgents and the gradual decline in natural gas production, more than 600 megawatts of electricity have been reduced, resulting in only 3,000 megawatts per day produced, and in some areas, distribution is only provided on a part-time basis.

Efforts have been made to overcome these difficulties in all possible ways.

The damaged power lines and substations are being repaired promptly.