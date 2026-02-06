Thailand strengthens defences at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, prepares for future operations

On Thursday, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, accompanied local and international media to Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo Province to observe the aftermath of a military operation aimed at asserting Thailand's territorial sovereignty. The area, once home to illegal Cambodian settlements encroaching on Thai land, was cleared following a military operation that successfully dismantled 42 houses and 6 shacks, amounting to a total of 48 structures.

Colonel Chainarong Kasi, commander of the Special Task Force 12, reported that the operation initially faced difficulty. Although the area was regained, it was not secure at first due to heavy artillery fire from Cambodia. This prompted Thai forces to pull back to a safer position, reinforcing the region as a contested zone. Following the operation, Thailand successfully established control over the area and has set up enhanced security measures, including the installation of barbed wire fences, shipping containers, and three trench lines, supported by tanks. Additional roads have been constructed to further secure the area.

“We are fully prepared for future operations. If clashes occur again, we are ready, regardless of how many rounds it takes,” said Colonel Chainarong.

He also noted that Cambodian nationals had attempted to return to the area, claiming they needed to retrieve personal belongings from the damaged houses. These individuals were apprehended and handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.