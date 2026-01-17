null

Army rejects Cambodia-linked report as one-sided, misleading

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17, 2026

Thai military rejects a Cambodia-linked report as one-sided and unverifiable, warning it lacks independent review and deepens mistrust between the two sides

On January 16, 2026, ACM Prapas Sonjaidee, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, in his capacity as Director of the Thai–Cambodia Situation Information Centre, issued a clarification regarding a document titled “Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: Incursions, IHL Violations, and Scam Networks.

The centre made the following key observations:

 The Joint Information Center (JIC) on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation wishes to clarify that a document titled “Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: Incursions,  IHL Violations, and Scam Networks,” was recently published and presented as a product of critical analysis but instead presents a harmful, skewed and one-sided viewpoint. The following key observations should be noted:

1. Intent and Nature of the Document

 This document presents information and allegations from a one-sided perspective. The allegations have not undergone verification by independent mechanisms or neutral institutions and appear to be aimed at falsely assigning responsibility rather than jointly seeking the facts. Therefore, it cannot be considered critical analysis or impartial reporting by international standards.

2. Lack of Balance and Neglect of Crucial Facts

 The document:

  •  Does not present information or mention the role of the Cambodian leadership that led to the use of force against Thai soldiers.
  •  Does not present information or even mention the laying and use of anti-personnel landmines by the Cambodian side, which have resulted in injuries to Thai soldiers.
  •  And it does not reflect past rejections and lack of cooperation with existing bilateral mechanisms which are the appropriate forums for reducing tensions.

The omission of these facts results in content that is incomplete and also inconsistent with the principles of fair and balanced reporting and representation.

3. Allegations without verifiable evidence:

 Allegations that Thailand “fired first,” “harmed civilians,” or “used historical sites as military bases” are serious and lack supporting evidence from independent observers or field investigations by international mechanisms. Such accusations distort the truth and are unfair to all parties involved.

4. Facts presented in Fact Sheets and Thailand’s Clarifications of Fake News (Fake News Clarification):

To ensure the international community received complete and factual information, the JIC reiterates the following statements that have been elaborated numerous times in various Fact Sheets and Clarifications of Fake News:

  •  Thailand adheres to the principle of using force only as necessary and proportionate, in accordance with international humanitarian law, aiming to defend itself and protect its sovereignty, not to harm civilians.
  •  Thailand does not use and does not target historical sites or cultural sites for military purposes, strictly adhering to obligations under the Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property.
  • Allegations that Thailand intentionally attacked civilians or humanitarian infrastructure are distorted and inconsistent with the facts on the ground and the principles that have guided Thailand’s operations.
  •  The continued presence of Thai troops is in accordance with mutually agreed-upon measures to manage the situation and reduce tensions, not to occupy territory.
  •  Thailand has consistently cooperated with diplomatic and bilateral mechanisms, both at the bilateral, ASEAN and international levels, to resolve problems peacefully.
  • The distortion of information in some media outlets and documents, ignoring the context and facts already clarified by Thailand, exacerbates misunderstandings and is not beneficial to the people of both countries.

5. Calling for Sincerity and Constructive Problem Solving

 The JIC calls upon all parties to:

  •  Cease distorted or accusatory communication without evidence.
  •  Use information from Fact Sheets and impartial verification as the basis for communication.
  •  Demonstrate sincerity in the use of existing bilateral mechanisms.
  •  Prioritize the suffering of the people of both countries.

One-sided accusations do not reduce tension but only exacerbate distrust.

Let us work together based on verifiable facts and constructive problem solving. This is a responsible and beneficial path towards true peace, security and lasting ties in the region.
Joint Information Center on the Thailand – Cambodia Situation
16 January 2026, 1800 hrs.

“Unilateral accusations do not reduce tensions; they only deepen mistrust. Upholding verifiable facts and resolving issues constructively is the responsible path toward peace, security, and sustainable relations in the region,” ACM Prapas Sonjaidee said.

He added that the document was produced by a single author and circulated in the form of an analytical paper.

