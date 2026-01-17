Army rejects Cambodia-linked report as one-sided, misleading

On January 16, 2026, ACM Prapas Sonjaidee, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, in his capacity as Director of the Thai–Cambodia Situation Information Centre, issued a clarification regarding a document titled “Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: Incursions, IHL Violations, and Scam Networks.”

The centre made the following key observations:

Statement of Clarification on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation regarding a document titled “Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: Incursions, IHL Violations, and Scam Networks”

The Joint Information Center (JIC) on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation wishes to clarify that a document titled “Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: Incursions, IHL Violations, and Scam Networks,” was recently published and presented as a product of critical analysis but instead presents a harmful, skewed and one-sided viewpoint. The following key observations should be noted:

1. Intent and Nature of the Document

This document presents information and allegations from a one-sided perspective. The allegations have not undergone verification by independent mechanisms or neutral institutions and appear to be aimed at falsely assigning responsibility rather than jointly seeking the facts. Therefore, it cannot be considered critical analysis or impartial reporting by international standards.