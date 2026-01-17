Army rejects Cambodia-linked report as one-sided, misleading

On January 16, 2026, ACM Prapas Sonjaidee, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, in his capacity as Director of the Thai–Cambodia Situation Information Centre, issued a clarification regarding a document titled “Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: Incursions, IHL Violations, and Scam Networks.”
The centre made the following key observations:
Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: Incursions, IHL Violations, and Scam Networks
The Joint Information Center (JIC) on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation wishes to clarify that a document titled “Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: Incursions, IHL Violations, and Scam Networks,” was recently published and presented as a product of critical analysis but instead presents a harmful, skewed and one-sided viewpoint. The following key observations should be noted:
1. Intent and Nature of the Document
This document presents information and allegations from a one-sided perspective. The allegations have not undergone verification by independent mechanisms or neutral institutions and appear to be aimed at falsely assigning responsibility rather than jointly seeking the facts. Therefore, it cannot be considered critical analysis or impartial reporting by international standards.
2. Lack of Balance and Neglect of Crucial Facts
The document:
The omission of these facts results in content that is incomplete and also inconsistent with the principles of fair and balanced reporting and representation.
3. Allegations without verifiable evidence:
Allegations that Thailand “fired first,” “harmed civilians,” or “used historical sites as military bases” are serious and lack supporting evidence from independent observers or field investigations by international mechanisms. Such accusations distort the truth and are unfair to all parties involved.
4. Facts presented in Fact Sheets and Thailand’s Clarifications of Fake News (Fake News Clarification):
To ensure the international community received complete and factual information, the JIC reiterates the following statements that have been elaborated numerous times in various Fact Sheets and Clarifications of Fake News:
5. Calling for Sincerity and Constructive Problem Solving
The JIC calls upon all parties to:
One-sided accusations do not reduce tension but only exacerbate distrust.
Let us work together based on verifiable facts and constructive problem solving. This is a responsible and beneficial path towards true peace, security and lasting ties in the region.
Joint Information Center on the Thailand – Cambodia Situation
16 January 2026, 1800 hrs.
“Unilateral accusations do not reduce tensions; they only deepen mistrust. Upholding verifiable facts and resolving issues constructively is the responsible path toward peace, security, and sustainable relations in the region,” ACM Prapas Sonjaidee said.
He added that the document was produced by a single author and circulated in the form of an analytical paper.