Fourth Army links 11 petrol station arsons to gold heist network

Lt Gen Norathip Poinok, commander of the Fourth Army Area and director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4, said the arson attacks on 11 petrol stations across the three southern border provinces appear to be linked to the same broader network behind a high-profile gold shop robbery in Su-ngai Kolok.

Lt Gen Norathip said the military, police and administrative authorities are integrating forces to pursue those responsible. He said investigators found bloodstains at a petrol station in Cho-airong district, Narathiwat, and forensic teams are analysing the evidence.

He said authorities are not ruling out any motives, including security-related factors and local political dynamics, noting that the incidents occurred during the period of subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) elections. However, he assessed that the petrol station attacks were connected to the same network as the Su-ngai Kolok gold robbery, though carried out by a different “sub-group”.

The earlier case involved a robbery at a Yaowarat gold shop branch inside a Big C store in Su-ngai Kolok on 5 October 2025. The attackers were armed, stole gold worth more than 35 million baht, shot and injured a soldier, and set an explosive device to delay pursuit. Security agencies said DNA evidence in that case was linked to an insurgent group, and the suspects were believed to have fled through natural crossings along the border.