Fourth Army Area steps up manhunt over bomb and arson attacks on 11 petrol stations

Fourth Army Area commander Lt Gen Norathip Phoinok said authorities were stepping up the manhunt for those behind bomb and arson attacks on 11 petrol stations in the three southern border provinces, adding that local politics had not been ruled out as a possible motive.

Norathip, who is also director of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, said soldiers, police and Provincial Administration Department officials were joining forces to track down the attackers.

At about 1am on Sunday, bomb and arson attacks were carried out almost simultaneously at 11 petrol stations in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.