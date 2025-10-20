Fourth Army chief knows gold heist suspects, unfazed by southern unrest

Asked whether the culprits were members of insurgent groups or former officials, Norathip said it was too early to confirm, as the probe was ongoing. Regarding whether the stolen gold remained in the country, he replied that the matter was still unclear but promised to provide details once confirmed.

When pressed on whether all suspects were still in Thailand, he said some had left the country while others remained, adding that Thai authorities had coordinated with neighbouring countries to track down those who had crossed the border. He also acknowledged that two dual-national individuals were linked to the case.