Chief of Defence Forces prepares to enforce rules of engagement after Myanmar–ethnic armed group shells land on Thai soil

The Chief of Defence Forces has acknowledged reports of artillery shells from fighting between Myanmar’s military and ethnic armed groups landing inside Thai territory. He said warnings have been issued to units on the ground and, if the incident occurs again, rules of engagement will be enforced, alongside preparations to evacuate residents from high-risk areas.

On December 6, in Songkhla province, Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Chief of Defence Forces (Supreme Commander), addressed media questions regarding artillery rounds from clashes between the Myanmar military and ethnic armed groups that landed in Thailand.

He confirmed receiving initial reports indicating that the shelling resulted from ongoing combat operations between Myanmar’s central government forces and ethnic fighters. He said miscalculated firing trajectories caused shells to cross into Thai territory.

The Chief of Defence Forces stated that the Ratchamanu Special Task Force, under the Naresuan Force, acted according to the rules of engagement, issuing warning shots and coordinating locally through the TBC mechanism with both Myanmar government authorities and ethnic armed forces. The purpose was to warn all sides not to allow such incidents to occur inside Thailand.

“Should this happen again,” he warned, “the Thai military will apply the rules of engagement more strictly.”

He added that although there were injuries, there were no fatalities, and preparations are now underway to evacuate civilians from high-risk border areas.