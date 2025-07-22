Myanmar’s kamikaze drone found on Tak’s border Tuesday

The Naresuan Taskforce discovered a kamikaze drone, believed to belong to Myanmar troops, on Thai soil in Tak’s Tha Song Yang district on Tuesday and initiated a formal protest.

A patrol unit of rangers from the taskforce spotted the drone on a forested mountain in Khun Mae Wei village, Tambon Tha Song Yang, within the district. The crash site was approximately 15 kilometres from the border.

The kamikaze drone is designed to crash into its target and detonate on impact, functioning essentially as a guided missile. It contains an explosive warhead.