Myanmar’s kamikaze drone found on Tak’s border Tuesday

The Naresuan Taskforce discovered a kamikaze drone, believed to belong to Myanmar troops, on Thai soil in Tak’s Tha Song Yang district on Tuesday and initiated a formal protest.
A patrol unit of rangers from the taskforce spotted the drone on a forested mountain in Khun Mae Wei village, Tambon Tha Song Yang, within the district. The crash site was approximately 15 kilometres from the border.
The kamikaze drone is designed to crash into its target and detonate on impact, functioning essentially as a guided missile. It contains an explosive warhead.
A source from the taskforce stated that Myanmar troops frequently use this type of kamikaze drone to target rebel forces along the border. If the troop controlling the drone loses its signal, the drone may stray off course and crash into Thailand, the source added.
A bomb disposal team safely detonated the explosive part of the drone. Thailand has since submitted a formal protest against Myanmar troops via the Tak Border Committee.
It has been reported that Myanmar troops have used kamikaze drones to target the Karen National Liberation Army bases on three occasions this year—March 18, June 12, and July 13.