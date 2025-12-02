Myanmar citizens in Thailand to cast advance votes in Bangkok on December 6–7

With the approval of the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar for the 2025 General Election, Myanmar citizens residing in Thailand will be able to vote in advance at the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok.
The embassy’s polling station will be open on December 6 and 7 from 9am to 4pm.
Therefore, Myanmar citizens in Thailand who submitted Form-15 to the embassy by 4.30pm on October 15 may come in person to the embassy on the specified dates and times to cast their advance votes.
Voters are required to bring their original or a copy of their national registration card and their original passport, the embassy said in its announcement.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network