Thailand's Most Sacred Talismans Find New Life as Commemorative Stamps

Legendary amulets worth millions transformed into accessible New Year collectibles by Thailand Post.

For over a century, Thailand's five most powerful talismans have remained locked away in the collections of elite devotees, their million-baht price tags placing them firmly beyond the reach of ordinary believers.

Now, Thailand Post is democratising access to these legendary objects through an innovative stamp collection that brings sacred heritage to the masses.

The Benjaphakee Khruang Rang – Thailand's quintet of most revered non-Buddha image talismans – represents the pinnacle of spiritual power in Thai culture.

Each occupies the number one position in its respective category, making the complete set the ultimate assembly of protective amulets.

Unlike the more widely known Phra Benjaphakee Buddha images, these talismans encompass objects of power that do not depict the Buddha himself.

The Five Emperors of Talismanic Power

The Tiger (Suea) by Luang Phor Parn stands as the undisputed emperor of all talismans. Carved exclusively from naturally hollow tiger fangs – a feature called kluang or prong faa ("hollow to the sky") – authentic pieces command astronomical prices. One recently received an offer of 50 million baht.

The hollowness signifies immense spiritual power even before consecration, believed to bestow great authority, charisma, and prestige upon its bearer.

Created over a century ago, these talismans were considered exceptionally expensive even then, selling for six baht each – a significant sum for that era.