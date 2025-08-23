Thailand Post halts US parcels after Trump scraps de minimis exemption

Thapanee Amarinrat, Acting President of Thailand Post, signed an announcement on August 21 confirming the temporary suspension of all international postal parcel services to the United States.

The move follows the executive order issued by US President Donald Trump on July 30, 2025, ending the deminimis tax exemption for all countries. The measure, set to take effect on August 29, has already prompted Thailand Post’s international logistics partners to halt acceptance of all categories of postal items bound for the US from August 22 until further notice.