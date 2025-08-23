Thailand Post halts US parcels after Trump scraps de minimis exemption

Thapanee Amarinrat, Acting President of Thailand Post, signed an announcement on August 21 confirming the temporary suspension of all international postal parcel services to the United States.
The move follows the executive order issued by US President Donald Trump on July 30, 2025, ending the deminimis tax exemption for all countries. The measure, set to take effect on August 29, has already prompted Thailand Post’s international logistics partners to halt acceptance of all categories of postal items bound for the US from August 22 until further notice.
Customers can still use Courier Post services and shipments to Amazon FBA warehouses.
The halt underscores the sweeping disruption caused by President Trump’s decision to eliminate the de minimis threshold, which previously allowed low-value parcels to enter the US without customs duties. The exemption, capped at US$800 per person per day, facilitated millions of small packages from around the world entering the US smoothly.
Now, postal services, online sellers, consumers, and logistics companies are grappling with costly and complex compliance procedures, amid limited guidance from US federal agencies.
Global parcel operators have begun suspending shipments to the US in anticipation of the policy shift, which is expected to impact more than 4 million packages processed daily by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).