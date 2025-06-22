Govt aids farmers hit by Cambodian ban on Thai fruit, veg

Sub Lt Jakkra Yodmanee, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, said on Saturday ( June 21) that Thailand is working to mitigate the impact of Cambodia’s ban on the import of Thai fruits and vegetables, following a meeting with provincial commerce offices in seven Thai provinces bordering Cambodia — Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

He said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has prioritised urgent measures to support affected farmers and local businesses.

In particular, Thai mangosteen and durian from the eastern region — now entering the tail end of the harvest season — are being rapidly distributed through domestic retail channels.

The Department of Internal Trade and provincial commerce offices are working with major retailers, local stores, Thai Post, petrol stations, and even airlines to expand consumer access.

Thai consumers have also continued to show strong support by buying local fruit, he said.