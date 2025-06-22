Govt aids farmers hit by Cambodian ban on Thai fruit, veg

Sub Lt Jakkra Yodmanee, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, said on Saturday ( June 21) that Thailand is working to mitigate the impact of Cambodia’s ban on the import of Thai fruits and vegetables, following a meeting with provincial commerce offices in seven Thai provinces bordering Cambodia — Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
He said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has prioritised urgent measures to support affected farmers and local businesses.
In particular, Thai mangosteen and durian from the eastern region — now entering the tail end of the harvest season — are being rapidly distributed through domestic retail channels.
The Department of Internal Trade and provincial commerce offices are working with major retailers, local stores, Thai Post, petrol stations, and even airlines to expand consumer access.
Thai consumers have also continued to show strong support by buying local fruit, he said.
At the local level, the Ministry has instructed all seven provincial commerce offices to closely monitor the cross-border trade situation and coordinate with security agencies and local businesses to assess developments and plan appropriate responses.
Crucially, in cases where small-scale vendors or villagers who sell local produce and goods have been affected by the sudden shift in trade dynamics, officials have been ordered to secure alternative sales spaces.
This includes coordination with provincial authorities, local governments, and retail partners to set up temporary or substitute markets where appropriate.
Jakkra assured the public that the Ministry of Commerce is fully committed to ensuring that Thai farmers and entrepreneurs can continue to earn a livelihood, with as little disruption as possible.
Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak announced on Saturday that the Thai government has teamed up with Thailand Post to offer free nationwide delivery for farmers, enabling them to distribute their fruit efficiently through the company’s extensive logistics network.
The initiative aims to distribute at least 3,000 tonnes of key Thai fruits — including durian, mangosteen, longan, longkong, rambutan, and mango — through popular online platforms.
By leveraging digital sales, farmers will be able to connect directly with consumers across the country in a convenient and timely manner.
To support this effort, the Department of Internal Trade has prepared 238,000 pieces of packaging — including 188,000 DIT-branded 10-kg boxes and 50,000 five-kg baskets — which are being dispatched to provincial commerce offices nationwide. Farmers can collect them free of charge to help reduce distribution costs at every stage.
In addition, the Department will host a “Thai Fruits Festival 2025” in July to support seasonal produce from the South and North.
The event will feature renowned Thai fruits such as durian, mangosteen, rambutan, longkong, salak, champada, longan, lychee, and oranges, showcased in a modern format to stimulate consumer demand and expand market opportunities for local growers.
“This partnership with Thailand Post will ensure that farmers’ produce is delivered quickly, safely, and nationwide — particularly at a time when online fruit orders and gift deliveries are on the rise,” Anukool said. “The government is confident this support will offer concrete benefits to Thai farmers, not only as a short-term remedy but as a foundation for long-term income stability.”