Hun Manet retaliates by closing two checkpoints after Thai army shuts one

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have flared following an urgent order by the Royal Thai Army’s 2nd Army Region on June 21 to close the Chong Sai Taku border checkpoint in Buri Ram province.

The directive, which took immediate effect, bans all cross-border movement through the checkpoint and was issued as part of Thailand’s effort to bolster national sovereignty and security.

The following day, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet publicly responded via a post on his official Facebook page. He revealed that the governor of Oddar Meanchey province had reported the Thai army’s unilateral decision to shut the corresponding Choub Korki checkpoint on the Cambodian side.