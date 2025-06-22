Hun Manet retaliates by closing two checkpoints after Thai army shuts one

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have flared following an urgent order by the Royal Thai Army’s 2nd Army Region on June 21 to close the Chong Sai Taku border checkpoint in Buri Ram province.
The directive, which took immediate effect, bans all cross-border movement through the checkpoint and was issued as part of Thailand’s effort to bolster national sovereignty and security.
The following day, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet publicly responded via a post on his official Facebook page. He revealed that the governor of Oddar Meanchey province had reported the Thai army’s unilateral decision to shut the corresponding Choub Korki checkpoint on the Cambodian side.
“I agreed with the governor's response to permanently close that border checkpoint,” Hun Manet wrote. “I also ordered the closure of the Choam checkpoint, effective immediately.”
The Choam checkpoint sits opposite the Chong Sa-ngam checkpoint in Sisaket province.
The Cambodian leader accused the Thai army of unilaterally shutting down border crossings since June 7 without adequate consideration for the impact on people living along both sides of the frontier.
He emphasised that Cambodia had never intended to create difficulties for border communities but warned that Phnom Penh would respond proportionately if Bangkok continued to exert pressure through military-led closures.
Hun Manet also highlighted what he called a “disconnect” between Thai political leaders and the military. While the Thai prime minister and political leadership have expressed a willingness to pursue bilateral negotiations to reopen the border, the military continues to impose unilateral measures, he said.
“I am not sure if this is a tactic or strategy,” he added, “but it appears there is a lack of consensus and clarity between the Thai government and army regarding the true objective of these closures.”
In contrast, Hun Manet stressed that Cambodia’s approach is unified, with clear instructions from top leadership down to ground-level personnel.
The Cambodian government, he said, sees no need for bilateral negotiations to reopen the checkpoints. “If the Thai side truly wants to return to normal operations, they can simply reverse their unilateral decision. Once Thailand reopens its side, Cambodia will follow within five hours.”
He concluded by saying that what’s needed is “a true and honest desire” from Thailand to restore cross-border connectivity.