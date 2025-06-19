Thailand fears Cambodia under the Techo and Thipadei era, says Chea Thyrith

In comments made on Wednesday, as reported by Khmer Times, Chea Thyrith said: "I dare say there has never been a time when Thailand feared Cambodia more than during the era of Techo (Samdech Techo Hun Sen) and Thipadei (Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet)."
He went on to claim, “If you study history, you’ll see that some former Cambodian leaders were used by Siam.”
Chea Thyrith also highlighted that, since the border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand began, he has often heard the President of the Senate and CPP leader stress:
“Brotherhood is one thing, but land is a matter of national sovereignty. The two must not be confused, and territorial issues must not be subject to insult or invasion.”