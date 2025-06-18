Cambodia cuts Thai electricity supply, triggering blackouts in Poipet

Meanwhile, Thai authorities also reported the incident. At around 10.30am on Tuesday, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) in Aranyaprathet district was informed that Cambodian power officials had requested to disconnect a 22kV ARB04 circuit at Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet, at 3am to test supply from Cambodia’s internal grid.

The Ayutthaya power control centre rejected the disconnection request and instructed that any such action must be officially submitted in writing to the PEA before being authorised.

However, Thai officials later discovered that at around 6am on June 17, Cambodian power authorities had gone ahead and disconnected both power circuits at Ban Khlong Luek.

The cut-off points were located at coordinates TA3497911618 near the Poipet-Khlong Luek checkpoint, and TA3499611628 at a pole near the railway bridge just in front of the checkpoint.