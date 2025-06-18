Cambodia-Thailand border tensions escalate as Cambodia seeks peaceful resolution

The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence issued a statement on Tuesday ( June 17) detailing recent developments concerning the Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, and the Mum Bei area, underscoring the nation’s resolve to uphold peace and sovereignty.

On June 14-15, 2025, Cambodia hosted a meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), where both nations agreed on further steps to address the disputes. However, Cambodia has accused Thailand of violating the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU2000) by intensifying military activities along the border in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces.