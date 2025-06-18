Cambodia-Thailand border tensions escalate as Cambodia seeks peaceful resolution

The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence issued a statement on Tuesday ( June 17) detailing recent developments concerning the Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, and the Mum Bei area, underscoring the nation’s resolve to uphold peace and sovereignty.
On June 14-15, 2025, Cambodia hosted a meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), where both nations agreed on further steps to address the disputes. However, Cambodia has accused Thailand of violating the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU2000) by intensifying military activities along the border in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces.
“These actions include drone operations, trench digging, deployment of weapons, infrastructure construction, and an increased troop presence, which Cambodia claims threaten regional peace and security,” said the defence ministry’s statement.
The Cambodian Armed Forces have expressed full support for the Royal Government’s pursuit of resolution through international law, maintaining a firm stance on protecting national sovereignty while advocating for a peaceful border zone. The ministry condemned Thailand’s actions as violations of Cambodia’s territorial integrity, warning that any aggression would be met with resolute defence.
“Cambodia remains steadfast in its commitment to peace but will not tolerate any attempts to undermine our sovereignty,” the statement read.
The ministry called for adherence to international agreements and urged Thailand to honour the JBC’s recent commitments to de-escalate tensions.
