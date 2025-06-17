Cambodia postpones military border talks indefinitely, says Thai crisis centre chief

Framework for talks and daily briefings

Natthaphon said his centre is now working on defining a framework for the delayed RBC meeting and will push for it to be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The first SOC-TCBSM meeting, held at 1pm on Tuesday, was attended by representatives from all key government agencies, including Royal Thai Army spokesman Col Winthai Suvari. The session lasted two hours, followed by a press conference at 3pm.

Going forward, the centre will meet daily from Monday to Friday at 9.30am, except on Tuesdays, when meetings will be held at 2pm. Press briefings will follow at noon or 2pm, and will be broadcast live on NBT. Natthaphon added that members will be on standby for weekend teleconferences, if required.

Thailand bans cross-border casino work, but avoids power cuts

As a retaliatory measure to Cambodia’s ban on Thai vegetable and fruit imports, Thailand has banned its citizens from crossing the border to work in casinos in Poi Pet, Natthaphon confirmed.

He also revealed that Thailand had closed night-time border crossings due to military tensions. "Troops from both sides are pointing heavy weapons at each other," he said, noting the potential risk to civilians, especially after dark.

Natthaphon clarified that Thailand has not cut electricity to Poi Pet or other Cambodian towns. "It was Cambodia that initiated the cut in electricity supply from Thailand. We won’t use any measure that affects people along the border," he said.

Open to academic dialogue on crisis management

Natthaphon concluded by saying the centre would function as a consultative round-table body, welcoming perspectives from academics. He invited those who had proposed ideas for managing Thai-Cambodian tensions to join a seminar with the centre.

