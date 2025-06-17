Cabinet sets up special centre to manage Thai-Cambodian border tensions

New centre aims to ease conflicts and defend Thai sovereignty

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM) to coordinate efforts in addressing tensions and potential conflicts along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the Cabinet appointed Deputy Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit to head the new centre, which will streamline crisis response and ensure fast, unified decision-making during sensitive border situations.

Response to May 28 border skirmish

The move follows a border skirmish near the Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, on May 28, which prompted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to place the Royal Thai Army in charge of the situation.