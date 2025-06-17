Cambodia enforces ban on Thai fruit and vegetable imports after ultimatum

According to the Khmer Times, the move is in response to threats and insults from the Thai military following the tense situation over the border issue between the two countries, caused by the Thai side.
Lt Gen Sok Veasna, director-general of Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration, confirmed that all Cambodian border checkpoints have now completely barred the import of all fruits and vegetables from Thailand.
On Monday, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen gave Thailand a 24-hour deadline to fully reopen all checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border. He warned that if the Thai authorities failed to comply, Cambodia would retaliate by closing its own border gates and banning the entry of all Thai goods from today.