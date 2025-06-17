Cambodia yet to close all border crossings despite Hun Sen’s ultimatum

On Monday, Hun Sen gave Thailand a 24-hour deadline to fully reopen all checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border. He warned that if Thailand failed to comply, Cambodia would respond by shutting its own border crossings and banning the entry of all Thai goods today.
At the Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, border crossings continued as usual on Tuesday. Immigration police, customs officers, and military personnel jointly opened the gate at 6am.
As the gates opened, Cambodian students who study in Thailand were among the first to cross over.
However, Tuesday also marked the first day of stricter screening measures for Thai nationals crossing into Poipet to work in entertainment venues, in line with heightened security measures.