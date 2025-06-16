Kith Meng funds Cambodia’s ICJ case in support of Hun Sen’s nationalist push

He said the CTN fund would be used to support border troops, ensuring their readiness, and to cover expenses related to Cambodia’s potential legal action against Thailand at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Such proceedings, he warned, could take considerable time and resources.

As a symbolic gesture, Hun Sen and his wife Bun Rany made an initial donation of 300 million riels (under 3 million baht). While modest in financial terms, the contribution was seen as a calculated political move — a signal to rally national pride and sustain the nationalist wave in Cambodia.

Kith Meng, chairman of Royal Group and owner of CTN television, is one of Cambodia’s most influential business figures.

Kith Meng was born into a Cambodian refugee family that fled the Khmer Rouge regime and resettled in Australia.

After returning to his ancestral homeland, he went on to build a vast business empire and earned the royal honorific title “Oknha” — the Cambodian equivalent of a noble rank bestowed for significant contributions to the nation.

Today, Kith Meng serves as president of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and controls the Royal Group, one of the kingdom’s most diversified and powerful conglomerates.

Royal Group’s portfolio spans multiple sectors: MobiTel, Cambodia’s largest mobile phone operator; TeleSURF, a major broadband internet provider; and CTN (Cambodian Television Network), the nation’s leading television station.

The group also holds concessions for two strategic railway lines — Phnom Penh to Poipet and Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville Port.

Beyond telecom and media, the conglomerate has stakes in ANZ Royal Bank Cambodia, insurance companies, the Royal Park Resort in Siem Reap, and the five-star Hotel Cambodiana in Phnom Penh.

Among its most ambitious ventures is the large-scale development of Koh Rong, Cambodia’s second-largest island in the Gulf of Thailand. The Royal Group plans to transform the island into a luxury destination featuring hotels, resorts, casinos, and golf courses.

Given the scale of Kith Meng’s business empire and his longstanding ties with the Hun political dynasty, it came as no surprise that Hun Sen entrusted him with the creation of the CTN Foundation for Border Defence. The foundation, launched in June 2025, is part of a broader effort to harness nationalist sentiment and bolster Cambodia’s military preparedness along the Thai border.

For Hun Sen, "Oknha Kith Meng" is more than just a tycoon — he is a strategic partner in shaping Cambodia’s economic narrative and defending its sovereignty.