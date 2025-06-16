Hun Sen urges Thailand to reopen borders or face Cambodian shutdown

The warning came during a special address delivered by Hun Sen ahead of a Senate session this morning (June 16), according to a Khmer Times report.
Hun Sen revealed that Cambodia had initially planned to shut its borders with Thailand today, but the move was postponed following phone talks between himself, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
“If Thailand does not fully reopen all its border checkpoints with Cambodia from tomorrow onwards, we will impose bans on Thai fruit and vegetables from entering all our border checkpoints.”
He added that Cambodia would lift its current border restrictions if Thailand resumes normal opening hours from 6am to 10pm, as previously agreed.
However, Hun Sen ruled out any negotiations on the issue, stating that it was Thailand who initiated the restrictions.
“It was the Thai army who restricted the borders, and when Cambodia did the same, you wanted to negotiate to save your face?” he questioned, “We will not put our reputation on the line for others’ mistakes!”