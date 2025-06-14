Phumtham says Thai-Cambodian leaders have resolved tensions, urges calm ahead of JBC talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated on Friday that the top leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have already spoken to resolve misunderstandings regarding the recent border tensions.
He expressed confidence that after the upcoming Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on June 14, border operations—including the opening and closing of crossings—will return to normal along the entire frontier.
“There has been criticism from individuals not directly involved in the negotiations, which only worsens misunderstandings,” Phumtham said. “We want to maintain good relations. The situation has calmed, and we should preserve the atmosphere for constructive dialogue.”
He stressed that border operations should return to normal through the Regional Border Committee (RBC) mechanism, which allows both sides to discuss logistical details.
“At the same time, we must strengthen diplomatic ties and promote joint economic development. The world is already facing widespread instability; we must avoid further conflict,” he added, urging the public to rely solely on official information from the two governments.
When asked about Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen’s recent Facebook posts alleging that the Thai government cannot control certain elements within its military, Phumtham said the issue is being clarified and is expected to improve as discussions continue. He reiterated the importance of avoiding misinformation and noted that both sides are working to ensure a shared understanding at all levels.
Separately, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, responded that the issue is political in nature, describing Cambodia's actions as an attempt to manage domestic sentiment. He affirmed that the Thai military remains unfazed by the speculation.