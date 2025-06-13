Thai delegation reaffirms commitment to professionalism in JBC talks with Cambodia

Regarding Cambodia's intention to take the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the spokesperson reiterated Thailand's long-standing position of not accepting the ICJ's jurisdiction, a stance Thailand has held since 1960. He emphasized that Thailand, along with 118 other countries, does not recognize the ICJ’s authority. This represents more than half of the United Nations’ member states. Thailand remains committed to resolving the dispute through bilateral mechanisms, as originally agreed upon with Cambodia, he said.

Nikorndej stressed that Thailand will leverage the existing bilateral mechanisms in negotiating with the Cambodian side in good faith, namely the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), the General Border Committee (GBC) and the Regional Border Committee (RBC). There is in addition another important document that has been already agreed upon by Thailand and Cambodia, which is the MOU on the Survey and Demarcation of Land Boundary signed in 2000. This MOU provides a legal framework for the task as clearly stated by the title itself. Thailand sincerely hopes the Cambodian side will reciprocate by engaging with Thailand through these bilateral mechanisms as both sides have agreed.

The spokesperson also revealed that one of the key provisions of MOU 2000 is to facilitate the joint survey of the land boundary effectively, and both parties are required to refrain from any actions that could alter the environment of the border area. Currently, the work under the JBC and MOU 2000 is in the process of verifying, repairing, and establishing 73 boundary markers, with many tasks still pending. The Thai JBC delegation was appointed by the Cabinet on November 29, 2024, and consists of experts from various agencies with significant expertise. The Chairman of the Thai delegation is Prasas Prasasvinitchai, a former Ambassador to Phnom Penh and Border Affairs Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Other high-ranking commissioners include representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Royal Thai Army, and other relevant security agencies, all of whom will attend the JBC meeting.

On the Cambodian side, the Chairman of the JBC is Lam Chea, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs of Cambodia.