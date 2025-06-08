Border dispute to be discussed at upcoming JBC meeting: Thai PM

Following Cambodia’s decision to pull back troops from a disputed section of the Thai-Cambodian border, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said both countries would use the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) mechanism to resolve ongoing land disputes and work toward lasting peace.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to “adjust their troops at the point of conflict” to reduce tensions, Paetongtarn said in a post on Sunday.

She said that both sides would strengthen cooperation through the JBC, which is set to convene this Saturday.

The prime minister added that conservation efforts would be carried out at all levels to “bring the relationship between the two countries back to normal as soon as possible.”

Paetongtarn also praised the Thai Army, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other government agencies for their role in de-escalating the situation.

“I ask the people to be confident in the government’s ability to resolve the issue. There will definitely be no serious conflict,” she said.

Her remarks followed Cambodia’s agreement to withdraw troops from the Chong Bok area and return to positions established in 2024.