Border dispute to be discussed at upcoming JBC meeting: Thai PM

Following Cambodia’s decision to pull back troops from a disputed section of the Thai-Cambodian border, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said both countries would use the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) mechanism to resolve ongoing land disputes and work toward lasting peace.
Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to “adjust their troops at the point of conflict” to reduce tensions, Paetongtarn said in a post on Sunday.
She said that both sides would strengthen cooperation through the JBC, which is set to convene this Saturday.
The prime minister added that conservation efforts would be carried out at all levels to “bring the relationship between the two countries back to normal as soon as possible.”
Paetongtarn also praised the Thai Army, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other government agencies for their role in de-escalating the situation.
“I ask the people to be confident in the government’s ability to resolve the issue. There will definitely be no serious conflict,” she said.
Her remarks followed Cambodia’s agreement to withdraw troops from the Chong Bok area and return to positions established in 2024.
Royal Thai Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree confirmed that Cambodian forces would relocate to the Tri Muk Pavilion, around 150-200 metres from the disputed zone, where they had previously been stationed.
The move marks a reversal from earlier statements by top Cambodian officials, including Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, who had insisted their troops would remain in the contested area, which Phnom Penh claims as Cambodian territory.
The disputed land lies at the tri-border area of Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia—commonly referred to as the Emerald Triangle or Mom Bei in Khmer—and became a flashpoint on 28 May after a clash reportedly resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
Phnom Penh had previously said it would not pursue talks through the JBC and instead planned to seek a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to settle the matter.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister also commended both armies for working to restore peace.
He expressed hope that the upcoming JBC meeting would lead to a peaceful resolution for both sides.