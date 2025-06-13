Cambodia to stop importing electricity and internet from Thailand

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a Facebook post on Thursday that there has been widespread information circulating on social media regarding threats from certain extremist groups in Thailand to cut electricity and internet supplies to Cambodia.

He noted that this decision was made to avoid confusion or difficulties for the Thai authorities in deciding whether or not to sever supplies, and if so, when to do so.

Hun Manet explained that Chea Vandeth, Minister of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, had informed him that all optical fibre network companies and internet service providers in Cambodia will cease purchasing internet bandwidth from Thailand, effective from midnight on Friday.

The Cambodian Premier confirmed that the country now has the capacity to supply sufficient internet services independently. He also noted that Keo Ratanak, Minister of Mines and Energy, had confirmed Cambodia's ability to supply electricity within the country independently.