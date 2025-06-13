Manet: Cambodia takes steps to secure its own electricity, internet supply

In a late-night social media post this evening, Prime Minister Hun Manet addressed recent reports circulating on Thai social media platforms, which suggested that certain extremist groups in Thailand have called for the suspension of electricity and internet services to Cambodia.
“To avoid putting the Thai side in a difficult position regarding whether or when to proceed with a disconnection, Cambodia has decided to ensure its own electricity and internet supply,” he said.
He noted that Chea Vandeth, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, had informed him that starting at midnight tonight, all fibre optic network companies and internet service providers in Cambodia will cease purchasing internet bandwidth from Thailand. He explained that Cambodia is capable of independently providing sufficient internet services.
Keo Rottanak, Minister of Mines and Energy, has confirmed that Cambodia can meet its own electricity needs.
Manet has instructed other relevant government institutions to prepare to take additional measures should they be necessary.
Senate President Hun Sen also addressed the issue.
“In the past, Thai extremist groups, supported by pro-war military factions, have threatened Cambodia with power and internet cutoffs. But what power are they referring to when Cambodia doesn't even rely on Thai electricity? And what internet, when Cambodia already has sufficient access?” he asked.
“I have consistently urged that military tensions in one area should not spill over into others or different sectors. However, it is now clear that the issue has already escalated — examples include unilateral border closures, reduced length of stay for visitors and threats to cut electricity and internet access, as well as unauthorised incursions at certain border checkpoints driven by arbitrary decisions,” he added.
He suggested that, in addition to filing a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Cambodia should also consider suspending the broadcast of Thai films on all Cambodian television channels. The country may also consider halting the import of Thai goods altogether.
“Cambodia should not fear the repatriation of Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand. This is a hardship for both countries — Thailand itself would also suffer, as Thai companies are facing labour shortages, which have already negatively impacted the Thai economy to some extent. All these points are for consideration, but the immediate action should be to stop broadcasting Thai films on Cambodian television,” he noted.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network