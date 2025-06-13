Manet: Cambodia takes steps to secure its own electricity, internet supply

In a late-night social media post this evening, Prime Minister Hun Manet addressed recent reports circulating on Thai social media platforms, which suggested that certain extremist groups in Thailand have called for the suspension of electricity and internet services to Cambodia.

“To avoid putting the Thai side in a difficult position regarding whether or when to proceed with a disconnection, Cambodia has decided to ensure its own electricity and internet supply,” he said.

He noted that Chea Vandeth, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, had informed him that starting at midnight tonight, all fibre optic network companies and internet service providers in Cambodia will cease purchasing internet bandwidth from Thailand. He explained that Cambodia is capable of independently providing sufficient internet services.