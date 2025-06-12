Burapha Task Force adjusts control measures for Thai-Cambodian border

According to a Facebook post by the Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Thursday, the adjustment aims to assist and facilitate citizens following the enforcement of control measures at all types of border crossings along the Thai-Cambodian border since June 7.

On June 11, the Burapha Task Force modified the control measures for permanent border crossings and trade facilitation points in the Sa Kaeo border area, with a focus on helping citizens in line with the current circumstances.