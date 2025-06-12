Burapha Task Force adjusts control measures for Thai-Cambodian border

According to a Facebook post by the Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Thursday, the adjustment aims to assist and facilitate citizens following the enforcement of control measures at all types of border crossings along the Thai-Cambodian border since June 7.
On June 11, the Burapha Task Force modified the control measures for permanent border crossings and trade facilitation points in the Sa Kaeo border area, with a focus on helping citizens in line with the current circumstances.
Details of the adjustments are as follows:
1. Ban Khao Din Permanent Border Crossing Point:
Operating hours: 8am–4pm, with flexed measures allowing six-wheeled trucks and above to pass through (previously, trucks were not permitted), with daily vehicle limits as follows:
2. Ban Nong Prue Trade Facilitation Point:
Operating hours remain 8am–noon, allowing six-wheeled trucks and above to pass through, with daily vehicle limits as follows:
3. Ban Ta Phraya Trade Facilitation Point:
Maintaining existing operations, prohibiting six-wheeled trucks and above from passing through. However, if travel is necessary, the route through the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge Permanent Border Crossing (Ban Nong Ian) may be used.
The RTA also announced that adjustments have been made to assist Cambodian students, who can pass through Ban Khlong Luek Permanent Border Crossing, Ban Khao Din Permanent Border Crossing, Ban Ta Phraya Trade Facilitation Point, and Ban Nong Prue Trade Facilitation Point during morning hours from 6am to 8am and evening hours from 5pm to 6pm.
The RTA will continue to monitor the situation closely and implement necessary measures to limit entry and exit appropriately while providing assistance and facilitating people on humanitarian grounds until the situation is resolved.