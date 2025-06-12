Hun Sen urges Cambodians to donate to military fund for border defence

Hun Sen, President of the Senate and former Prime Minister of Cambodia, posted a message on Facebook on June 11, 2025, urging the Cambodian people to contribute to a fund supporting the Cambodian military via the CTN Foundation.
The CTN Foundation, established by CTN television – one of the largest media outlets in Cambodia – is spearheading this donation campaign. The post features an image of Hun Sen calling for donations with the slogan: "Together as one for Cambodia! CTN Foundation to support the military in defending the country’s borders."
In his post, Hun Sen added, "The CTN Foundation aims to support the military in protecting the country’s borders, starting with a live broadcast on CTN. I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have made this programme possible, as per my request."
The former Cambodian Prime Minister continued, "This is our strong national defence force. Our fight against Thailand’s invasion, through military, political, diplomatic, and legal means, will require a long-term strategy."
Hun Sen further emphasised, "Our military must always be prepared, and this will take time. The fight through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague will also be a prolonged process. My wife and I are donating 300 million riels (approximately 2.4 million baht) to this fund as an initial contribution. I urge all fellow citizens to join us in supporting our military, our country, and our land."