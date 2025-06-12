Hun Sen urges Cambodians to donate to military fund for border defence

Hun Sen, President of the Senate and former Prime Minister of Cambodia, posted a message on Facebook on June 11, 2025, urging the Cambodian people to contribute to a fund supporting the Cambodian military via the CTN Foundation.

The CTN Foundation, established by CTN television – one of the largest media outlets in Cambodia – is spearheading this donation campaign. The post features an image of Hun Sen calling for donations with the slogan: "Together as one for Cambodia! CTN Foundation to support the military in defending the country’s borders."