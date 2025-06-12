Anutin says Cambodia stands to suffer by opening border crossing one hour late

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that Cambodia would suffer by opening its border crossings one hour later than Thailand.

Anutin was commenting on the new operating hours at border crossings following the ongoing border dispute between the two countries.

The Thai army has announced new operating hours from 8 am to 4 pm, replacing the previous 6 am to 10 pm schedule, after the border skirmish at Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani on May 28.

However, Cambodia retaliated by opening its border gates one hour later, at 9 am, but still closing them at 4 pm.