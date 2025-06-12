Anutin says Cambodia stands to suffer by opening border crossing one hour late

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that Cambodia would suffer by opening its border crossings one hour later than Thailand.
Anutin was commenting on the new operating hours at border crossings following the ongoing border dispute between the two countries.
The Thai army has announced new operating hours from 8 am to 4 pm, replacing the previous 6 am to 10 pm schedule, after the border skirmish at Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani on May 28.
However, Cambodia retaliated by opening its border gates one hour later, at 9 am, but still closing them at 4 pm.
Anutin stated that Thailand’s new crossing hours allow only seven hours for people from both countries to cross, but Cambodia’s adjustment further reduced this to just six hours. He added that this reduction would affect the interests of the Cambodian people themselves.
Anutin made these comments to reporters at Government House, a day after accompanying Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on a visit to the Cambodian border in Surin’s Kap Choeng district on Wednesday.
During the visit, Paetongtarn instructed Anutin to ensure that elderly people, children, and school students would be safe in the event of more border skirmishes. The prime minister also directed Anutin to seek funding from the central budget to build or improve bunkers at schools along the border.
On Thursday, Anutin told reporters that he had assured the prime minister that the Interior Ministry already had a budget for building and improving bunkers, so no additional funds from the central emergency fund would be required.
Anutin further stated that his ministry would accelerate the construction of more standard bunkers for border villages and conduct bunker drills. He added that the new bunkers might feature rubber floors or imitation grass, as concrete floors would be too hot for the region's climate.