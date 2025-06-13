Calls for Cambodia to hold firm to ICJ stance, as June 14 JBC talks loom

Cambodia’s position was signalled through the establishment of a committee tasked with preparing a complaint to the ICJ regarding the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch and Ta Krabei temples, as well as the Mum Bei area. This stance was also conveyed by Prime Minister Hun Manet, as he discussed the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 10, during the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France.

Tan Jean-François, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister for foreign affairs, shared that Manet informed Macron that Cambodia remains committed to peaceful cooperation with Thailand but is resolute in bringing the four points to the ICJ.

“Cambodia is clear about taking the issues of Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch and Ta Krabei temples, as well as the Mum Bei area, to the ICJ. This is an undeniable fact, already decided and currently in progress. The goal is to find a peaceful, swift and permanent resolution to the border disputes in these areas,” he said, today, June 12.

Tan explained that Cambodia does not want these lingering issues to persist, as they could lead to renewed armed conflicts. He clarified that, outside of these areas, Cambodia will continue to cooperate bilaterally with Thailand to survey and demarcate the border.