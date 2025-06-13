Calls for Cambodia to hold firm to ICJ stance, as June 14 JBC talks loom

Cambodia’s position was signalled through the establishment of a committee tasked with preparing a complaint to the ICJ regarding the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch and Ta Krabei temples, as well as the Mum Bei area. This stance was also conveyed by Prime Minister Hun Manet, as he discussed the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 10, during the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France.
Tan Jean-François, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister for foreign affairs, shared that Manet informed Macron that Cambodia remains committed to peaceful cooperation with Thailand but is resolute in bringing the four points to the ICJ.
“Cambodia is clear about taking the issues of Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch and Ta Krabei temples, as well as the Mum Bei area, to the ICJ. This is an undeniable fact, already decided and currently in progress. The goal is to find a peaceful, swift and permanent resolution to the border disputes in these areas,” he said, today, June 12.
Tan explained that Cambodia does not want these lingering issues to persist, as they could lead to renewed armed conflicts. He clarified that, outside of these areas, Cambodia will continue to cooperate bilaterally with Thailand to survey and demarcate the border.
He noted that Macron had listened to Manet’s remarks and suggested that France could assist with the mediation process, such as by providing maps for both countries, if needed.
For the June 14 negotiations, the Thai team will reportedly be led by Prasas Prasavinitchai, former ambassador to Cambodia, while the Cambodian side will be led by Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs.
In a June 11 press conference, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa outlined three points Thailand intended to raise during the discussions.
They included de-escalating military confrontations along the border, ensuring clearer negotiations and asserting that Thailand does not accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction.
What stance should Cambodia adopt?
Ou Chanrath, founder of the Cambodia Reform Party, believed that Cambodia’s move to bring the border disputes to the ICJ has put Thailand at a disadvantage, which is why the Thais are insisting on bilateral talks.
“This territory belongs to Cambodia, and Thailand has encroached upon it. Legally, Thailand is already at a disadvantage. If Cambodia files a case with the ICJ, whether Thailand agrees or not is their matter. If they participate and lose to Cambodia, they will be humiliated, so their refusal is a face-saving strategy,” he said.
He argued that bilateral negotiations could allow Thailand to employ certain tactics to gain an advantage. If no resolution is reached, he warned, there could be heightened risks of armed confrontations.
“Cambodia must strengthen its resolve and not waver, whether legally or otherwise. I don’t support war, but if it’s unavoidable, force must be used because it concerns national integrity,” Chanrath added.
He noted that taking the case to the ICJ reinforces Cambodia’s ownership of the disputed areas, and a victory would grant Cambodia the legal right to use force to protect its territory and assets as a sovereign nation.
Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, explained that the ICJ operates under the UN Charter, which both Thailand and Cambodia, as UN members, are obliged to respect. Rejecting the ICJ’s jurisdiction equates to disregarding UN laws.
He noted that despite Thailand’s past refusal to accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction in the Preah Vihear Temple case, Thai leaders acknowledged the court’s ruling in 1962, which caused Thailand embarrassment. Thailand faced further humiliation in 2013 when the ICJ reaffirmed Cambodia’s victory in the Preah Vihear case.
“We will see tensions escalate if the June 14 meeting fails to meet Thailand’s expectations. Thailand may heighten border tensions or other issues,” he said.
According to Peou, following an ICJ ruling, Thailand would face moral pressure under international law, diplomatic reputational damage, and pressure from the UN Security Council, which compels member states to respect UN decisions and laws to maintain global order and stability.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network