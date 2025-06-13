Cambodia threatens countermeasures if Thailand keeps border closed

1. Suspend imports from Thailand, opting for domestic goods or goods from other countries instead.

2. Purchase agricultural products that were previously exported to Thailand and seek new markets both domestically and internationally.

3. Redirect healthcare services for Cambodians from Thai medical facilities to hospitals within Cambodia or other countries.

4. Prepare for the return of Cambodian workers from Thailand, particularly in industries such as agriculture and construction, where there is still high demand for labor.

5. Order all military units to remain on alert 24 hours a day to prepare for potential unrest.

6. Instruct border provinces to prepare for evacuations, ensuring provisions such as food, medicine, and medical supplies are available.

Hun Sen emphasized that if the situation does not improve, Cambodia will have no choice but to proceed with these measures immediately. He also called on the Cambodian people to refrain from violent protests or causing disturbances at the Thai embassy, Thai businesses, or against Thai nationals in Cambodia.

Hun Sen urged citizens to differentiate between the majority of good-hearted Thai people and the small group of troublemakers often linked to extremist military factions that the Thai government is unable to control.