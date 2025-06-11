Hun Sen urges Thailand to extradite activist to Cambodia

Asked whether she had seen the petition submitted by the “Defenders of the Land” Foundation, the People's Reform Network (KPT), and the Centre for People Protecting the Monarchy (SAPP), led by former PAD leader Sondhi Limthongkul, she said she had not seen the formal letter but was aware of the submission.

“The government is open to all opinions. We’re already taking action. The military is on the ground and monitoring the situation,” she said.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakpanich stated after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that Thailand has not closed any official border checkpoints, except for natural crossings, which remain shut due to previous crackdowns on drug trafficking and call centre gangs.

Following the implementation of control measures for just one day, Cambodia contacted Thailand’s Army Chief to express agreement with Thailand’s proposal to reposition troops back to their 2024 locations.

“Cambodia has asked that the process be handled quietly and has suggested that both governments encourage their people to avoid fostering hatred between the two nations by limiting the spread of provocative information,” Natthaphon said.

He added that while Prime Minister Paetongtarn has agreed to this proposal in principle, she also acknowledged that not everything can be handled behind closed doors. Nonetheless, efforts will be made to minimise inflammatory commentary and discourage public discourse that may incite hostility.

Gen Natthaphon reaffirmed that checkpoint control measures remain in place to allow Thai authorities to assess the situation as it develops. These measures are not fixed to a specific date, such as June 14, and may be lifted earlier or extended, depending on the evolving stance of the Cambodian side. The National Security Council (NSC) will make further evaluations based on ongoing developments.

“Thailand’s approach prioritises peaceful dialogue, but we must also monitor whether Cambodia’s posture improves. If it does, then we’ll revisit the checkpoint policy. The government’s concern is public safety, not pressure tactics. While the immediate confrontation has de-escalated, we must remain vigilant due to the deployment of second-line reinforcements. The situation remains delicate,” he said.

According to a source, Thailand’s Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) will meet internally ahead of the official bilateral meeting with Cambodia in Phnom Penh on June 14. The JBC is responsible for addressing and negotiating land boundary issues, conducting joint surveys, and establishing official boundary markers between the two countries.

The Thai delegation is led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, former Thai Ambassador to Phnom Penh, who serves as chairman. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or their representative, serves as vice-chair.

Commission members include representatives from the National Security Council, the Thai Ambassador to Phnom Penh, the Departments of Treaties and Legal Affairs, East Asian Affairs, Provincial Administration, Royal Thai Survey Department, Hydrographic Department, Border Patrol Police, Ministry of Interior, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, Royal Thai Army, and Royal Thai Navy.

The Director of the Boundary Division under the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs acts as both a commissioner and secretary, while other departmental officers serve as assistant secretaries.

On June 9, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed the appointment of Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, Chief of Defence Forces, as advisor to the commission. A preparatory internal meeting of the Thai side is expected to take place within the next one to two days at the Foreign Ministry, ahead of the full JBC session in Phnom Penh.

On June 10, 2025, at around 12.35pm, Hun Sen posted a message on social media calling on the Thai government to extradite a Cambodian opposition activist currently residing in Thailand. He claimed that failure to do so would suggest Thai complicity with the individual’s actions.

“This is what betrayal looks like,” Hun Sen wrote. “While our country is under foreign threat, this man conspires with outsiders to undermine Cambodia. If the Thai authorities are not complicit, they should have the courage to arrest and hand him over to face justice in Cambodia.”

His remarks referred to an earlier statement from Cambodia’s National Police Commission under the Ministry of Interior, which accused a TikTok account named “Amy Richard310” and a Facebook account “Piseth P G EM” of disseminating false information and illegally impersonating a military officer.

The individual in question has been identified as Em Piseth, a 37-year-old male opposition activist and head of the Cambodian Youth Network Abroad, reportedly living in Thailand. Cambodian authorities allege that he frequently uses social media to post fabricated and negative content aimed at discrediting the Cambodian government.

In response, a spokesperson for the Phnom Penh police urged the public to exercise critical judgment before forming opinions based on unverified online posts. “We ask people to consider the full context and avoid spreading unconfirmed claims,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation is currently underway. The public is encouraged to rely on accurate information from official government and defence ministry sources and to place trust in the Cambodian government’s leadership in managing the Thai–Cambodian border situation.