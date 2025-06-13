Hun Sen proposes suspension of Thai films and imports amid border tensions

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Information, the proposal followed growing concerns over threats from extremist groups in Thailand to cut off electricity and internet supplies to Cambodia.
“In the past, Thai extremist groups, supported by pro-war military factions, have threatened Cambodia with power and internet cutoffs. But what power are they referring to when Cambodia doesn't even rely on Thai electricity? And what internet, when Cambodia already has sufficient access?” Hun Sen questioned via his social media platform.
He added that he has consistently urged that military tensions in one area should not spill over into other sectors. However, it is now clear that the issue has escalated, with examples such as unilateral border closures, reduced length of stay for visitors, threats to cut electricity and internet access, and unauthorised incursions at certain border checkpoints driven by arbitrary decisions.
“Given this trend of extremism, I would like to suggest to the Royal Government that, in addition to filing a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Cambodia should also consider suspending the broadcast of Thai films on all Cambodian television channels. The country may also consider halting the import of Thai goods altogether,” he said.
According to the Senate President, Cambodia should not fear the repatriation of Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand. This hardship affects both countries, with Thailand also suffering from labour shortages that have already had a negative impact on its economy.
“All these points are for consideration, but the immediate action should be to stop broadcasting Thai films on Cambodian television,” Hun Sen underlined.
Following his remarks, the Cambodian Ministry of Information instructed all local television stations to cease broadcasting Thai films, effective from midnight on Friday.