Hun Sen proposes suspension of Thai films and imports amid border tensions

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Information, the proposal followed growing concerns over threats from extremist groups in Thailand to cut off electricity and internet supplies to Cambodia.

“In the past, Thai extremist groups, supported by pro-war military factions, have threatened Cambodia with power and internet cutoffs. But what power are they referring to when Cambodia doesn't even rely on Thai electricity? And what internet, when Cambodia already has sufficient access?” Hun Sen questioned via his social media platform.