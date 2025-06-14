Hun Sen says Thai aggression mirrors Russia, urges global pressure via ICJ

In a Facebook post this evening, the president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) highlighted four critical disputed areas along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

The disputed areas include the Emerald Triangle region between Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, as well as the historic temples of Moan Tauch, Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabei.

Hun Sen stressed that these issues, spanning a significant part of the over 800-kilometre border between the two Kingdoms, will remain unresolved through existing bilateral mechanisms “even in the next century”, making the ICJ the only viable avenue for resolution.