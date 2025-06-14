Hun Sen says Thai aggression mirrors Russia, urges global pressure via ICJ

In a Facebook post this evening, the president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) highlighted four critical disputed areas along the Cambodia-Thailand border.
The disputed areas include the Emerald Triangle region between Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, as well as the historic temples of Moan Tauch, Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabei.
Hun Sen stressed that these issues, spanning a significant part of the over 800-kilometre border between the two Kingdoms, will remain unresolved through existing bilateral mechanisms “even in the next century”, making the ICJ the only viable avenue for resolution.
Reflecting on his 2022 decision to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the UN, Hun Sen linked Cambodia’s stance to fears of similar violations of international law closer to home.
“I have always believed Thailand might repeat actions similar to those taken between 2008 and 2011. Today, we are witnessing acts of aggression and disregard for international law,” he said.
Hun Sen clarified that Cambodia does not seek conflict, but a peaceful resolution through dialogue and legal means. He cited ASEAN examples, such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, all of which have successfully resolved territorial disputes through the ICJ, and maintained strong relations afterwards.
“Resorting to the legal path is not war-mongering. It is a peaceful, lawful approach that prevents future bloodshed and provides clarity to citizens,” he said.
Cambodia’s appeal to law-abiding nations seeks to put pressure on Thailand to engage with the ICJ, reinforcing a commitment to a rule-based global order. Hun Sen believed that addressing these disputes would ensure stability and peaceful co-existence between the two neighbouring nations.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network