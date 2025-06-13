Paetongtarn clarifies misunderstanding over Cambodia\'s electricity, internet ban

When asked whether further clarification would be needed, Paetongtarn indicated that the Foreign Ministry would follow up, as Thailand needs to be prepared for any situation in advance.

Regarding the upcoming JBC meeting, Paetongtarn expressed her confidence that the Thai delegation would engage in further detailed discussions, and she expected a comprehensive update to be provided to the public once the talks were concluded.

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of Cambodia's shifting stance, noting that such changes often stemmed from the receipt of additional, unofficial information. She said that further understanding would be required to resolve these inconsistencies.

Following the conclusion of her policy announcement and the closing of the annual 2025 ambassador and consul-general conference at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, Paetongtarn was informed of Cambodia's misunderstanding.

This misunderstanding had led to retaliatory measures, including the closure of the Ban Laem and Ban Pakkad border checkpoints in Chanthaburi province.

She then summoned Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura for a detailed review of the events.