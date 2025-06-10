Paetongtarn to visit troops in Surin and hold border security meeting

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Surin on Wednesday to have lunch with troops, provide moral support, and chair a border security meeting, the government spokesman announced.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the prime minister and her delegation would visit Kap Choeng district in Surin on Wednesday to show moral support to local officials amid the ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.
Jirayu stated that the PM’s delegation would first arrive at Buri Ram airport in Satuek district before travelling by car to the Kap Choeng district office, where she will chair a meeting on border security.
The meeting will also address measures to support residents in the seven provinces along the Cambodian border, who might be impacted by the border tensions and subsequent measures, such as shortened working hours at border checkpoints.
After the meeting, the prime minister will visit the Suranaree Taskforce in Kap Choeng to distribute bags of necessities to boost morale. The PM and her delegation will then have lunch with the troops at the camp.
After lunch, Paetongtarn will visit the Chong Chom border crossing in Kap Choeng to meet local people and discuss the situation with them.
“The prime minister is concerned about the safety of people along the border and wants to provide moral support to officials on the frontlines,” Jirayu said. “She also wants to gather first-hand information to resolve the situation.”
Jirayu added that Paetongtarn always advocates for peaceful solutions to border disputes but will not tolerate any violations of Thailand’s sovereignty and does not want to see any loss of life.