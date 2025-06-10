Paetongtarn to visit troops in Surin and hold border security meeting

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Surin on Wednesday to have lunch with troops, provide moral support, and chair a border security meeting, the government spokesman announced.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the prime minister and her delegation would visit Kap Choeng district in Surin on Wednesday to show moral support to local officials amid the ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.

Jirayu stated that the PM’s delegation would first arrive at Buri Ram airport in Satuek district before travelling by car to the Kap Choeng district office, where she will chair a meeting on border security.