Paetongtarn reaffirms commitment to peaceful resolution with Cambodia, stresses national sovereignty

During the meeting, Paetongtarn also instructed that schools teach students when to use bomb shelters, with the intention of making this a regular part of the curriculum, so that students would be prepared, similar to practices in Japan.

“I would like to thank the Commander of the 2nd Army Region for being on the front lines and for the immense pressure he faces. I have been in constant contact with both the Defence and Interior Ministries, as well as Cambodian leaders. I understand and sympathize with the situation on the ground, which is quite different from what we discuss behind closed doors. Often, there’s a lot of social media activity, but the people on the front lines are the ones who truly see and respond to the situation as it unfolds,” Paetongtarn said.

“Therefore, we are emphasizing the importance of peace and stability. If unrest truly arises, it will be a major issue, and I want to convey that peace is our priority. At the very least, if the two prime ministers can communicate, we can ensure this. The recent updates indicate mutual agreement on the desire for peace between the two nations. I am committed to upholding the sovereignty of our country,” she continued.