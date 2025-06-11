Paetongtarn reaffirms commitment to peaceful resolution with Cambodia, stresses national sovereignty

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday chaired a meeting to follow up on the progress of resolving the Thai-Cambodian border dispute and measures to support and assist the people in the five border provinces (Sa Kaeo, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram).
Present at the meeting were the five provincial governors, Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Defence Minister General Natthaphon Nakpanich, and their respective teams.
The Prime Minister listened to a report from the Governor of Surin, who pointed out that the border checkpoint opening and closing times were not aligned, with Thailand operating from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, while Cambodia operated from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The Prime Minister suggested coordinating with Cambodia to align the opening and closing times to facilitate smoother cross-border trade.
During the meeting, Paetongtarn also instructed that schools teach students when to use bomb shelters, with the intention of making this a regular part of the curriculum, so that students would be prepared, similar to practices in Japan.
“I would like to thank the Commander of the 2nd Army Region for being on the front lines and for the immense pressure he faces. I have been in constant contact with both the Defence and Interior Ministries, as well as Cambodian leaders. I understand and sympathize with the situation on the ground, which is quite different from what we discuss behind closed doors. Often, there’s a lot of social media activity, but the people on the front lines are the ones who truly see and respond to the situation as it unfolds,” Paetongtarn said.
“Therefore, we are emphasizing the importance of peace and stability. If unrest truly arises, it will be a major issue, and I want to convey that peace is our priority. At the very least, if the two prime ministers can communicate, we can ensure this. The recent updates indicate mutual agreement on the desire for peace between the two nations. I am committed to upholding the sovereignty of our country,” she continued.
The Prime Minister also called on the governors to provide accurate information to the public, urging them to avoid spreading false news that could create confusion and social unrest. She stressed the importance of transparency and clear communication with the public, urging everyone involved to share what is true and correct.
She further emphasized that the situation requires a unified approach, stating that the military, government, and all agencies involved are working together with the same goal: preserving peace and stability along the border. She also clarified that the government's decision-making process would be gradual, addressing each issue as it arises, without conflating different matters.
Paetongtarn concluded by reassuring the public that the government is fully committed to resolving the situation peacefully, ensuring that no violence will occur, and that Thailand’s sovereignty will be firmly upheld. She also acknowledged the support and efforts of all relevant officials, including the military, and urged everyone to continue cooperating to maintain peace and security in the region.