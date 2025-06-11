Cambodia Bolsters Thai Border Security Amid Escalating Tensions

Phnom Penh orders heightened vigilance and emergency preparations, warning of potential 'armed confrontation' over border disputes

 

Cambodia's Ministry of Interior has ordered a significant tightening of border security and preparedness along its frontier with Thailand, as tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations continue to escalate.

 

According to Cambodian media reports, Minister of Interior Sar Sokha issued a statement on 10th June mandating rigorous surveillance and comprehensive readiness measures to address the increasingly fraught situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

 

Minister Sokha delivered a stark warning, stating that "this incident reflects the increasing uncertainty of the situation along the border, which has the potential to escalate into armed confrontation."

 

In response to these escalating risks, the Cambodian Interior Ministry has outlined a series of urgent and sweeping measures for all relevant agencies, particularly those in border provinces:
 

 

  • Intensified Border Patrols: All units are instructed to closely monitor and document any actions by the Thai side that might alter the border environment or violate the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding on border demarcation.

 

  • Maintaining Peaceful Relations: Local authorities are to coordinate closely with their Thai counterparts to resolve issues amicably, while strictly avoiding any actions beyond their authorised scope without central government approval.

 

  • Strict Control of Crossings: Unauthorised border crossing points are prohibited, with a firm directive for immediate legal prosecution of any violators.

 

  • Protection of Cambodian Nationals in Thailand: The government is developing emergency evacuation plans for citizens residing in Thailand and has urged its populace to refrain from non-essential cross-border travel.

 

  • Emergency Preparedness: Comprehensive measures include the establishment of temporary shelters, the provision of medical supplies and essential provisions, and the implementation of systematic evacuation protocols.

 

  • 24-Hour Reporting Centre: Provincial, municipal, and district officials are required to maintain continuous and up-to-date reports on the unfolding situation.

 

  • Public Information Control: Strict measures are in place to prevent the spread of rumours and incitement that could foster conflict between the two nations' populations. Those disseminating false or divisive information will face legal action.

 

  • Prohibition of Local Agreements: Local authorities are expressly forbidden from entering into any agreements with the Thai side without the official authorisation of the Ministry of Interior.
     

 

The Cambodian Interior Minister also voiced considerable concern over unilateral actions by the Thai side, citing instances such as unannounced changes to border checkpoint operating hours.

 

Such actions are deemed a breach of bilateral agreements, posing security risks and negatively impacting trade and public movement.
 

