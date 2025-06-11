Cambodia Bolsters Thai Border Security Amid Escalating Tensions

Cambodia's Ministry of Interior has ordered a significant tightening of border security and preparedness along its frontier with Thailand, as tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations continue to escalate.

According to Cambodian media reports, Minister of Interior Sar Sokha issued a statement on 10th June mandating rigorous surveillance and comprehensive readiness measures to address the increasingly fraught situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

Minister Sokha delivered a stark warning, stating that "this incident reflects the increasing uncertainty of the situation along the border, which has the potential to escalate into armed confrontation."

In response to these escalating risks, the Cambodian Interior Ministry has outlined a series of urgent and sweeping measures for all relevant agencies, particularly those in border provinces:

