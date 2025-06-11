Cambodian students allowed to pass Aranyaprathet crossing outside normal hours

The Burapha Taskforce commander has granted permission for Cambodian students to use the Ban Klong Luek border crossing, opposite Poi Pet, outside the newly enforced operating hours, to ensure their education is not disrupted by ongoing border tensions, the taskforce announced on Wednesday.
Colonel Patiwat Fuangpraphat, deputy commander of the Burapha Taskforce and deputy chief of the Thai-Cambodian coordination office, said the decision followed a meeting between senior officials of the coordination offices from both countries on Tuesday.
Effective from Saturday evening, Major General Benjapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Taskforce, announced revised hours for the five Sa Kaeo border crossings, changing from 6am–10pm to 8am–4pm. The adjustment was made in response to Cambodia’s refusal to acknowledge Thai territorial claims.
Following a request from Poi Pet Governor Keat Hul—delivered through Lieutenant General Pet Wanna, head of the Cambodian-Thai coordination office—Benjapol approved special access for Cambodian students to cross between 6am–8am and 5pm–6pm.
Colonel Patiwat clarified that the exemption applies solely to Cambodian students, ensuring they can travel to schools either on the Thai side or in Poi Pet, depending on where they live.
Cooperation praised by Cambodian officials
The Poi Pet governor reportedly expressed concern that the shortened hours prevented Cambodian students from crossing for school. After coordination with Thai officials, a meeting was held at the border on Tuesday. Patiwat relayed the Cambodian request to his commander, who approved it.
According to Patiwat, Cambodian authorities were pleased with Thailand’s understanding of the situation and its willingness to support the students’ education. He said the decision had significantly eased tensions at the Ban Klong Luek–Poi Pet crossing.
“The Poi Pet governor felt relieved and glad that the Thai side recognised the importance of Cambodian children’s education and did not reject the request,” Patiwat said.