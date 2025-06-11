Cambodian students allowed to pass Aranyaprathet crossing outside normal hours

Only students allowed during special hours

Colonel Patiwat clarified that the exemption applies solely to Cambodian students, ensuring they can travel to schools either on the Thai side or in Poi Pet, depending on where they live.

Cooperation praised by Cambodian officials

The Poi Pet governor reportedly expressed concern that the shortened hours prevented Cambodian students from crossing for school. After coordination with Thai officials, a meeting was held at the border on Tuesday. Patiwat relayed the Cambodian request to his commander, who approved it.

Tension eased, students prioritised

According to Patiwat, Cambodian authorities were pleased with Thailand’s understanding of the situation and its willingness to support the students’ education. He said the decision had significantly eased tensions at the Ban Klong Luek–Poi Pet crossing.

“The Poi Pet governor felt relieved and glad that the Thai side recognised the importance of Cambodian children’s education and did not reject the request,” Patiwat said.



