Cambodia moves forward with ICJ case over border dispute with Thailand

Khmer Times reported that Cambodia has now fully committed to taking the border conflict to the ICJ. On June 9, the Cambodian Prime Minister announced the formation of a high-level committee to gather evidence and handle the legal proceedings in the ICJ. This decision follows a joint session of both houses of the Cambodian legislature, which voted on June 2 to file the case with the ICJ.

Although Thailand has suggested using bilateral negotiations to resolve the border dispute, Cambodia has continued with its plans to submit the case to the ICJ. The committee will represent Cambodia at the ICJ, overseeing the process from the filing of the case to the court’s final decision.

In addition, the committee will be tasked with selecting international legal advisors to represent Cambodia at the ICJ in The Hague. Legal teams, together with international consultants, will prepare and submit the necessary documents to the ICJ.

The Cambodian government’s announcement specified that the committee will consist of two groups: a legal team led by the Minister of Justice and a diplomatic team headed by the Deputy Minister of Justice.

This move comes just before the JBC meeting scheduled in Phnom Penh on June 14, where the Thai delegation is expected to discuss the matter further.