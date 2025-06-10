The enduring ripples of disputed borders: A lesson from Thailand and Cambodia

While both sides have agreed to continue dialogue through these established committees, the fundamental disagreement over the ICJ’s role remains a significant hurdle. The Thai military has also stated its readiness for a “high-level operation” in case of any violation of its sovereignty, a warning that underscores the fragility of the situation.

This divergence in approach was publicly manifested when a group of approximately 200 Thai protestors, identifying themselves as the “Students and People’s Network for Reforming Thailand”, gathered outside the Cambodian embassy in Bangkok.

The protest, though reportedly peaceful and quickly dispersed by Thai police, underscored the strong nationalist sentiment within Thailand demanding respect for what they perceive as their country's sovereignty and rejecting Cambodian “encroachment” on Thai territory. Cambodian officials, including the ambassador to Thailand, confirmed the safety of embassy staff, while rejecting the accusations of the protestors.

Diplomacy and the role of ASEAN

Amidst these rising tensions, there have been crucial diplomatic interventions. The Thai defence ministry has confirmed ongoing progress in their discussions with their Cambodian counterparts, with both sides agreeing to ease tensions, maintain open lines of communication and avoid armed confrontation.

This commitment to dialogue through bilateral mechanisms like the GBC/JBC/RBC is a positive step, even as the ICJ debate continues.

Significantly, the current Chairman of ASEAN, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has contacted the prime ministers of both neighbouring Kingdoms to mediate the ongoing border dispute.

This direct intervention by the ASEAN chair highlights the regional bloc’s concern for stability among its members.

While the “ASEAN Way” of non-interference has often limited decisive action in bilateral disputes, Malaysia's proactive role as chair underscores the growing recognition within ASEAN that unresolved internal conflicts can undermine regional peace and integration. This external pressure and diplomatic engagement from a respected regional leader offer a vital avenue for de-escalation and finding common ground.

Lessons for a volatile region

Ultimately, the enduring border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia serves as a powerful reminder for all nations that peace and security are not static achievements, but rather require continuous commitment to dialogue, legal clarity and mutual respect.

Leaving historical grievances unresolved, even if seemingly dormant, carries the risk of future conflict. The distinct positions of Thailand and Cambodia, the rise of nationalist sentiment, the crucial role of bilateral talks versus international legal avenues, and the mediating efforts of ASEAN all offer invaluable lessons.

As Cambodia’s Senate president, Hun Sen, recently warned, without recourse to a definitive resolution via the ICJ, this border dispute risks becoming a perpetual conflict “like Gaza”, where Israel and Palestine are locked in an endless cycle of unresolved disputes and violence.

This stark comparison underscores the profound urgency of the situation and the potential for prolonged instability if a clear, internationally recognised legal framework is not embraced. The path forward for Thailand and Cambodia, and indeed for any nations with lingering border issues, must involve a renewed dedication to comprehensive demarcation, robust bilateral engagement and a willingness to leverage international legal frameworks as a tool for resolution, not just a source of grievance.

Only then can the focus shift from territorial disputes to the shared prosperity and harmonious coexistence that the region so desperately needs.

Vichana Sar

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network

Vichana Sar is a researcher based at the Royal Academy of Cambodia. The views and opinions expressed are his own.