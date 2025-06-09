Increased rainfall and heavy downpours forecast across Thailand from June 9–23

The department has updated daily accumulated rainfall forecasts and wind conditions at the 925hPa level (approximately 750 metres) for the next 15 days, referencing data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
During the period of June 9–12, rainfall is expected to increase in several regions, including the North, Upper Northeast, Central, Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the western coast of the South—areas affected by the monsoon.
Heavy rain is likely in some areas, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in the Andaman Coast and the East, particularly in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
This is due to strengthening monsoon conditions and the anticipated movement of the monsoon trough across upper Thailand.
TMD urges the public to closely monitor weather updates and prepare for potential flash floods, runoffs and accumulated heavy rainfall.
Additionally, wind and waves at sea are expected to intensify, particularly in the Andaman Sea. Mariners and fishermen should navigate with extreme caution, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore.
Between June 13 and 23, thunderstorms will persist in some parts of upper Thailand. Meanwhile, rainfall in the South, particularly the lower southern region, is expected to decrease due to the influence of a high-pressure ridge extending from the Southern Hemisphere over the lower South.
From June 10–13, a strengthening low-pressure system is forecast to form in the upper South China Sea, with the potential to intensify into a tropical storm. The storm is expected to move northward towards southern China, which may lead to stronger monsoon winds over Thailand.
TMD will continuously monitor this situation, although it currently does not pose a direct impact on Thailand.
However, the department stated that weather forecasts are subject to change based on new input and processing. It is advisable to use forecasts as a guideline for decision-making and to follow weather updates regularly.