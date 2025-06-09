Increased rainfall and heavy downpours forecast across Thailand from June 9–23

Weather forecast for June 9–12

During the period of June 9–12, rainfall is expected to increase in several regions, including the North, Upper Northeast, Central, Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the western coast of the South—areas affected by the monsoon.

Heavy rain is likely in some areas, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in the Andaman Coast and the East, particularly in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

This is due to strengthening monsoon conditions and the anticipated movement of the monsoon trough across upper Thailand.

TMD urges the public to closely monitor weather updates and prepare for potential flash floods, runoffs and accumulated heavy rainfall.

Additionally, wind and waves at sea are expected to intensify, particularly in the Andaman Sea. Mariners and fishermen should navigate with extreme caution, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore.

Weather forecast for June 13–23

Between June 13 and 23, thunderstorms will persist in some parts of upper Thailand. Meanwhile, rainfall in the South, particularly the lower southern region, is expected to decrease due to the influence of a high-pressure ridge extending from the Southern Hemisphere over the lower South.