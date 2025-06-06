Thailand braces for heavy rains as monsoon intensifies across the country

The moderate southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a weak monsoon trough lies across upper Myanmar and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.
Thundershowers are expected across Thailand, with isolated heavy rains likely in the Northeast, East, and South (west coast) regions. Residents in these areas should remain cautious of heavy rainfall, the department said.
In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds are causing waves to reach up to 2 metres high, while in the Gulf of Thailand, waves are likely to be about 1 metre high. Thundershowers may cause waves to exceed 2 metres.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, the department warned.
From June 7-11, the monsoon trough will shift southward, moving across the North, Northeast, and upper Central regions, extending into a low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea.
Meanwhile, the moderate southwest monsoon in the Andaman Sea, lower Central Thailand, the South, East, and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify, bringing more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the country, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi,Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 36-38°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers mostly in the afternoon to evening; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 34-37°C.