Thailand braces for heavy rains as monsoon intensifies across the country

The moderate southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a weak monsoon trough lies across upper Myanmar and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Thundershowers are expected across Thailand, with isolated heavy rains likely in the Northeast, East, and South (west coast) regions. Residents in these areas should remain cautious of heavy rainfall, the department said.

In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds are causing waves to reach up to 2 metres high, while in the Gulf of Thailand, waves are likely to be about 1 metre high. Thundershowers may cause waves to exceed 2 metres.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, the department warned.