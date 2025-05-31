Heavy rain and flood risk across Thailand as southwest monsoon prevails

People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and potential water accumulation, which could lead to flash floods and overflows—especially along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas. Farmers are urged to improve drainage systems in agricultural areas to minimize potential damage to crops and livestock, the department said.
In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds are causing waves to reach up to 2 metres in the upper region, while in the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be between 1 to 2 metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, wave heights could exceed 2 meters.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore for safety, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Kanchanaburi and Saraburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 35-36°C.