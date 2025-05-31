Heavy rain and flood risk across Thailand as southwest monsoon prevails

People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and potential water accumulation, which could lead to flash floods and overflows—especially along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas. Farmers are urged to improve drainage systems in agricultural areas to minimize potential damage to crops and livestock, the department said.

In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds are causing waves to reach up to 2 metres in the upper region, while in the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be between 1 to 2 metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, wave heights could exceed 2 meters.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore for safety, the department warned.