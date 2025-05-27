RID raises water discharge following heavy rain in northern Thailand

Meanwhile, Sonthi Kotchawat, an environmental and health expert from the environmental scholars’ association, warned on his Facebook post on Monday that this year’s heavy rainfall presents factors that may lead to flooding.

He explained that nearly 80% of Thailand’s territory is experiencing heavy rain, particularly in Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as in northern, central, and Andaman coastal regions. The provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are the only areas spared from the extreme weather.

The south-west monsoon is one of the causes of the heavy rain, as it blows from the Indian Ocean, which is warm and highly humid. When the monsoon reaches Thailand, it carries moisture from the sea inland, leading to condensation and rainfall, he explained.

The monsoon trough, currently positioned over the northern region, is responsible for the heavy rains during this period. If tropical storms pass through the South China Sea, this trough acts as a pathway, allowing storms to move into Thailand, resulting in prolonged rainfall from June through mid-October.

Sonthi predicted that Thailand faces the highest risk from tropical storms in October. While storms may enter Thailand as early as May, the likelihood increases from June onwards until October.

He also expects more storms due to extreme heatwaves in parts of South Asia, including India and Pakistan, where temperatures have reached up to 50 degrees Celsius. This intense heat could potentially trigger storm formation over the Bay of Bengal, he said.