Chom Thong villages warned of sudden flooding from rising Mae Klang River

According to an announcement from the Water Resource Office Region 1, at 2.45am, the water level recorded at the early warning station in Ban Nam Lad village showed the Mae Klang River at 3.70 metres, approaching the critical level of 4.50 metres.

As low-lying areas downstream of the Mae Klang River are at risk of flooding due to riverbank overflow, the office has issued alerts for close monitoring of the situation and further warnings to local residents.