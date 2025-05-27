Chom Thong villages warned of sudden flooding from rising Mae Klang River

According to an announcement from the Water Resource Office Region 1, at 2.45am, the water level recorded at the early warning station in Ban Nam Lad village showed the Mae Klang River at 3.70 metres, approaching the critical level of 4.50 metres.
As low-lying areas downstream of the Mae Klang River are at risk of flooding due to riverbank overflow, the office has issued alerts for close monitoring of the situation and further warnings to local residents.
Most recently, the “Chiang Mai community traffic radio” Facebook page reported that around 2.30am, water from the Mae Klang River—originating from Doi Inthanon—flowed rapidly downstream, joining the Mae Hoi and Mae Ya rivers, causing sudden flash floods in Ban Mae Klang and Ban Lum Moo 4 villages.
Water levels rose quickly, forcing residents to hastily evacuate their belongings in the middle of the night. Local authorities and rescue teams promptly rushed to the area to provide ongoing assistance, prioritising the safety and evacuation of all residents.