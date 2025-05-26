Flood warning issued for residents in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district

MONDAY, MAY 26, 2025

Residents living in flood-prone areas of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai have been warned to prepare for possible flooding on Monday.

The Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality issued the warning following reports that the water level near Jotada Village in Myanmar was measured at 513.61 metres above mean sea level and continues to rise steadily.

The municipality urged residents in at-risk areas to monitor updates closely and take the following flood preparedness measures:

  • Move valuables, important documents, and electrical appliances to higher ground.
  • Relocate easily damaged items away from low-lying areas.
  • Prepare an emergency bag containing essential medicines, drinking water, dry food, a flashlight, and power banks.
  • Alert and assist the elderly, children, and those with limited self-care ability to evacuate if necessary.

“If you notice any abnormal conditions or urgent issues, please contact the Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality immediately at 199, available 24/7. We also remind the public to follow official updates continuously for their safety and timely response,” the municipality stated.

While previously high water levels caused by heavy rainfall have started to recede, officials remain vigilant as the Northern Meteorological Centre continues to issue warnings of potentially heavy rain from Monday to Tuesday, May 26–27.

This flooding event marks the second occurrence this year, causing hardship for residents along the Sai River and necessitating the temporary closure of the Mae Sai–Tachileik border checkpoint.

Government agencies, including the military, police, and local administrative organisations, have mobilised to assist affected residents, conducting evacuations, distributing essential supplies, and restoring areas once floodwaters subside.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul affirmed that the situation remains under control and does not yet warrant a disaster declaration. He has instructed the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to coordinate closely on-site and called on neighbouring provinces to prepare for potential flooding and clear any waterway obstructions.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant, especially during heavy rain periods, to keep abreast of official information, and to be ready to respond should further rainfall trigger additional flooding.

 

