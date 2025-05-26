Flood warning issued for residents in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district

While previously high water levels caused by heavy rainfall have started to recede, officials remain vigilant as the Northern Meteorological Centre continues to issue warnings of potentially heavy rain from Monday to Tuesday, May 26–27.

This flooding event marks the second occurrence this year, causing hardship for residents along the Sai River and necessitating the temporary closure of the Mae Sai–Tachileik border checkpoint.

Government agencies, including the military, police, and local administrative organisations, have mobilised to assist affected residents, conducting evacuations, distributing essential supplies, and restoring areas once floodwaters subside.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul affirmed that the situation remains under control and does not yet warrant a disaster declaration. He has instructed the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to coordinate closely on-site and called on neighbouring provinces to prepare for potential flooding and clear any waterway obstructions.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant, especially during heavy rain periods, to keep abreast of official information, and to be ready to respond should further rainfall trigger additional flooding.