Flood warning issued for residents in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district

The Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality issued the warning following reports that the water level near Jotada Village in Myanmar was measured at 513.61 metres above mean sea level and continues to rise steadily.
The municipality urged residents in at-risk areas to monitor updates closely and take the following flood preparedness measures:
“If you notice any abnormal conditions or urgent issues, please contact the Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality immediately at 199, available 24/7. We also remind the public to follow official updates continuously for their safety and timely response,” the municipality stated.
While previously high water levels caused by heavy rainfall have started to recede, officials remain vigilant as the Northern Meteorological Centre continues to issue warnings of potentially heavy rain from Monday to Tuesday, May 26–27.
This flooding event marks the second occurrence this year, causing hardship for residents along the Sai River and necessitating the temporary closure of the Mae Sai–Tachileik border checkpoint.
Government agencies, including the military, police, and local administrative organisations, have mobilised to assist affected residents, conducting evacuations, distributing essential supplies, and restoring areas once floodwaters subside.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul affirmed that the situation remains under control and does not yet warrant a disaster declaration. He has instructed the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to coordinate closely on-site and called on neighbouring provinces to prepare for potential flooding and clear any waterway obstructions.
He also urged residents to remain vigilant, especially during heavy rain periods, to keep abreast of official information, and to be ready to respond should further rainfall trigger additional flooding.